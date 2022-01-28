Girl fighting for life following Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police said a girl is fighting for her life following a shooting in Richmond.
Police received several calls around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 for a shooting in the 1400 block of Clarkson Road.
RPD units were nearby and found a woman and girl who had been shot.
Officials said the girl has life-threatening injuries, and the woman is expected to be OK.
Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
