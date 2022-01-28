Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Cloudy & dry start with snow likely tonight

Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days
By Sophia Armata
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:56 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tracking snow Friday night into Saturday with highest amounts in far eastern VA.

*First Alert Weather Days: Another coastal storm will bring snow to Virginia Friday night into Saturday. Biggest snow & wind impacts east of I-95

Friday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy with late afternoon rain changing over to snow in the evening and overnight. Be alert for slick spots. Highs in the low 40s. (Late Rain/Snow Chance: 60%)

Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow likely in the morning. Dusting-2″ of snow possible in RVA and areas west of I-95. Higher amounts far eastern VA 4-7″. Gusts up to 30 mph, 45mph near the coast. Wind chill will feel more like the lower 20s. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 20s. (AM Snow Chance: 80%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the teens, highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild for February! Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Days: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Wednesday evening, CCPS sent a letter to parents and staff with additional details regarding...
Chesterfield teacher ready to hand in resignation over mask choice in schools
Andy Parker (Source: NBC12)
Father of Virginia reporter killed on live TV running for Congress
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Girl fighting for life following Richmond shooting
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Latest News

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Days: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Forecast: Snow likely Friday night into Saturday
Forecast: Snow likely Friday night into Saturday
Forecast: Snow likely Friday night into Saturday
Thursday Forecast: Cold and sunny with snow likely tomorrow night/Saturday
Thursday Forecast: Cold and sunny with snow likely tomorrow night/Saturday