Forecast: Cloudy & dry start with snow likely tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tracking snow Friday night into Saturday with highest amounts in far eastern VA.

*First Alert Weather Days: Another coastal storm will bring snow to Virginia Friday night into Saturday. Biggest snow & wind impacts east of I-95

Friday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy with late afternoon rain changing over to snow in the evening and overnight. Be alert for slick spots. Highs in the low 40s. (Late Rain/Snow Chance: 60%)

Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow likely in the morning. Dusting-2″ of snow possible in RVA and areas west of I-95. Higher amounts far eastern VA 4-7″. Gusts up to 30 mph, 45mph near the coast. Wind chill will feel more like the lower 20s. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 20s. (AM Snow Chance: 80%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the teens, highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild for February! Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 30%)

