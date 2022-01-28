Five-year-old girl fights for her life following Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A five-year-old girl is fighting for her life following a shooting on Richmond’s southside, according to police.

Richmond police responded around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road for a reported shooting at the Southwood Apartments.

Officers who were nearby arrived and found a woman and girl who had been shot.

On Friday, Richmond Police Major Ronnie Armstead said this is the first shooting case this year involving a juvenile victim. He hopes it will be the last.

“We’re hoping the community will come together and say, you know what, enough is enough,” Armstead said.

Richmond police announced Friday afternoon, the girl who was injured is only five years old.

“They’re innocent bystanders that happen to be caught up in something that they aren’t aware of,” Armstead said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital; the five-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries. The adult was also hurt but is expected to be ok.

While Armstead doesn’t want any violence to happen, he especially doesn’t want to see it involving children.

“The hope for all of us is that this will not continue, that this is an unfortunate incident for this juvenile and we hope this trend does not continue,” he said.

Last year, Richmond saw a number of violent crime victims who were minors.

One of the youngest was 3-month-old baby Neziah who was killed in April at the Belt Atlantic Apartments. Another prominent case was the shooting off Nine Mile Road killing a 9-year-old and a 14-year-old.

Armstead once again calling for help from the community to address this ongoing problem.

“Violent individuals out here with these guns... we’re going to stand up; if we see it, we’re going to say something and stand up for our communities,” he said. “We want to make our communities better and improve the quality of life within our communities.”

Richmond Police are currently working to develop suspects in this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Ahnstrom at (804) 646-3913 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

