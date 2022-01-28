Healthcare Pros
Feed More needs volunteers to return to pre-pandemic deliveries

Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver to their diners after the snowstorm.
By Terrance Dixon
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While the economy continues to rebound from the pandemic, it’s still leaving many families uncertain.

So Feed More is doing what it can to help families get their next meal. The organization aims to return to the five-day ‘Meals on Wheels’ deliveries later this year.

Right now, Feed More said it needs volunteers to fill those delivery routes. The goal is to reach roughly 1,000 volunteers.

“It helps us out to get back in the community - to do what we love doing, which is feeding people. It also gives people a chance to see friendly faces, at least somewhat friendly faces that they haven’t seen in a couple of years,” said volunteer coordinator Robin Yarbrough. “Some of our clients haven’t had any contact with anyone, including family. So, that volunteer that is at your door is really a lifesaver to some of these people who are homebound.”

To volunteer your services, click here.

