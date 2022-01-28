Healthcare Pros
Emergency bridge work on I-195 expected to cause delays Friday

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers should expect delays on I-195 north during Friday rush hours due to emergency bridge work.

VDOT closed the left and center lanes of I-195 north over Laburnum Avenue in Richmond.

Drivers should use an alternate route to avoid delays.

“Crews discovered today that a metal plate on the bridge is raised slightly, and could cause damage to vehicles and snow plows if it isn’t addressed immediately,” said Acting Richmond District Maintenance Engineer Gary Jennings. “We appreciate drivers’ patience this evening and will make every attempt to reopen lanes as quickly as possible.”

The right lane of the interstate will remain open.

Work is expected to be finished Friday evening.

