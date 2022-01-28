COVID-19 update from UVA shows rise in pediatric cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As of January 28, there are 627 patients in the University of Virginia Medical Center: 111 patients have COVID-19, 30 of them are adults in the ICU, and nine children in the pediatric unit.

“We are having our highest rates of pediatric patients who are in the hospital right now with covid, and we’re seeing the highest numbers of children with who are diagnosed with covid have occurred in the last two weeks,” said Doctor Costi Sifri, a UVA epidemiologist.

Chief Executive Officer Doctor Wendi Horton says even though Charlottesville cases are high, masking and distancing is making a difference, especially for children.

“I think that we’ve been lucky. We are at our highest numbers, but nationwide when you think of some of our counterparts, they have had much higher pediatric COVID-19 patients,” Horton said.

Dr. Sifri says the omicron variant contributes to the hospital system seeing its highest number of cases ever admitted with COVID-19.

“It’s been pretty consistently in the mid 100 and teens - about 115 or so - on average for about the last week-and-a-half, two weeks, and previous to that our highest rates were in the 60s,” Sifri said.

Now, there are twice as many admitted COVID-19 patients than at the start of 2022.

