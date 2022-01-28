Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

COVID-19 update from UVA shows rise in pediatric cases

Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As of January 28, there are 627 patients in the University of Virginia Medical Center: 111 patients have COVID-19, 30 of them are adults in the ICU, and nine children in the pediatric unit.

“We are having our highest rates of pediatric patients who are in the hospital right now with covid, and we’re seeing the highest numbers of children with who are diagnosed with covid have occurred in the last two weeks,” said Doctor Costi Sifri, a UVA epidemiologist.

Chief Executive Officer Doctor Wendi Horton says even though Charlottesville cases are high, masking and distancing is making a difference, especially for children.

“I think that we’ve been lucky. We are at our highest numbers, but nationwide when you think of some of our counterparts, they have had much higher pediatric COVID-19 patients,” Horton said.

Dr. Sifri says the omicron variant contributes to the hospital system seeing its highest number of cases ever admitted with COVID-19.

“It’s been pretty consistently in the mid 100 and teens - about 115 or so - on average for about the last week-and-a-half, two weeks, and previous to that our highest rates were in the 60s,” Sifri said.

Now, there are twice as many admitted COVID-19 patients than at the start of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Days: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Andy Parker (Source: NBC12)
Father of Virginia reporter killed on live TV running for Congress
Wednesday evening, CCPS sent a letter to parents and staff with additional details regarding...
Chesterfield teacher ready to hand in resignation over mask choice in schools
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Five-year-old girl fights for her life following Richmond shooting
Jacob McClung
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run of Richmond officer

Latest News

A North Carolina homeowner faces charges after animal services rescued more than 60 dogs from...
61 dogs rescued from ‘inhumane’ conditions in North Carolina
The sheriff’s office said the man was driving a black Buick Regal.
Deputies investigate attempted kidnapping of 9-year-old girl
Dr.Pitre-Martin says they expect the final piece for the pump to come in next week.
Parents concerned with inconsistent heat at Petersburg High School
The City of Richmond’s gamble on bringing back ONE Casino + Resort could become a moot point.
Petersburg battles for casino option over Richmond in General Assembly
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Five-year-old girl fights for her life following Richmond shooting