Chesterfield vaccine clinic changing hours ahead of potential snow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With potential winter weather coming to central Virginia this weekend, the Chesterfield Health District is changing its hours at the Rockwood Vaccination Clinic.

The clinic will be open until 4 p.m. Friday and remain closed through the weekend.

The clinic is located in the Rockwood Shopping Center on Hull Street Road.

It will be back open on Monday and return to normal hours.

VDH will contact those who have appointments to reschedule.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.