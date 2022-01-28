Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield vaccine clinic changing hours ahead of potential snow

Vaccine
Vaccine(WILX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With potential winter weather coming to central Virginia this weekend, the Chesterfield Health District is changing its hours at the Rockwood Vaccination Clinic.

The clinic will be open until 4 p.m. Friday and remain closed through the weekend.

The clinic is located in the Rockwood Shopping Center on Hull Street Road.

It will be back open on Monday and return to normal hours.

VDH will contact those who have appointments to reschedule.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Days: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
Andy Parker (Source: NBC12)
Father of Virginia reporter killed on live TV running for Congress
Wednesday evening, CCPS sent a letter to parents and staff with additional details regarding...
Chesterfield teacher ready to hand in resignation over mask choice in schools
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate deadly crash in Powhatan

Latest News

For divorced parents, who has say over child masking at school?
For divorced parents, who has say over child masking at school?
Masks in School: Tracking mask mandates by school district
Masks in School: Tracking mask mandates by school district
Mask on child
For divorced parents, who has say over child masking at school?
Mixed emotions from Chesterfield teachers, parents over making masks optional
Mixed emotions from Chesterfield teachers, parents over making masks optional