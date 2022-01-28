CATS to play at Richmond’s Carpenter Theatre

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A theater hit is coming to Richmond!

CATS will play at the Carpenter Theatre for three performances from April 15 through April 16.

The performances will be on April 15 at 8 p.m. and April 16 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. They can be purchased online, at Altria Theater Box Office or by calling 800-514-3849.

