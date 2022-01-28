Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Bedford vet reports dogs from hoarding case are recovering well

Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday, nearly 30 dogs were rescued in Bedford. According to a vet treating the animals, they’re recovering well.

The veterinarian who first treated the dogs says she was surprised some of the dogs were still alive, and many others would not have survived much longer in the conditions they were living in.

She also says more animals involved in neglect cases have come to her office recently.

“We’ve actually seen more cases here in the past four or five months. It’s out there. It’s not just on the TV. But I think it’s citizens who are stepping forward, even anonymously, and alerting the officials that this is going on, and I think that’s great and I encourage everybody to do that.” Lora Ryan, Riverside Veterinary Hospital.

She adds all the animals are doing much better and she expects them all to survive. Medically, she says they will likely spend a month under observation and taking medication to recover.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Days: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Andy Parker (Source: NBC12)
Father of Virginia reporter killed on live TV running for Congress
Wednesday evening, CCPS sent a letter to parents and staff with additional details regarding...
Chesterfield teacher ready to hand in resignation over mask choice in schools
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Five-year-old girl fights for her life following Richmond shooting
Jacob McClung
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run of Richmond officer

Latest News

A North Carolina homeowner faces charges after animal services rescued more than 60 dogs from...
61 dogs rescued from ‘inhumane’ conditions in North Carolina
The sheriff’s office said the man was driving a black Buick Regal.
Deputies investigate attempted kidnapping of 9-year-old girl
Dr.Pitre-Martin says they expect the final piece for the pump to come in next week.
Parents concerned with inconsistent heat at Petersburg High School
The City of Richmond’s gamble on bringing back ONE Casino + Resort could become a moot point.
Petersburg battles for casino option over Richmond in General Assembly
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Five-year-old girl fights for her life following Richmond shooting