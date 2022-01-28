Healthcare Pros
Attorney General Miyares: “Public universities cannot mandate COVID-19 vaccine for students”

Miyares says that public colleges cannot require the COVID-19 vaccine as a general condition of students’ enrollment or in-person attendance.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Jason Miyares has issued a legal opinion that Virginia state universities cannot require the COVID-19 vaccine as a general condition of students’ enrollment or in-person attendance.

In a press release, Miyares gives reasoning to his legal opinion.

“As recognized in the prior opinion, ‘[t]here is no question that the General Assembly could enact a statute requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for in-person school attendance.’ As of this writing, it has not done so. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Assembly has amended other statutes to address pandemic-related issues,” Miyares said.

Miyares adds that although the General Assembly specifically authorized public universities to assist the Department of Health and local health departments in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, the legislation did not grant them the power to impose vaccine requirements.

The Office of the Attorney General says Miyares is vaccinated and boosted and encourages everyone to get the vaccination, however, it does not say in the Code of Virginia that Virginia public institutions can require vaccinations as a condition of enrollment.

To read the Attorney General’s opinion, click here.

For divorced parents, who has say over child masking at school?
Masks in School: Tracking mask mandates by school district
