Virginia War Memorial to host Artifacts Roadshow, military book sale

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial will once again host its popular Artifacts Roadshow in February.

The public is invited to bring military-related items for a free review by Virginia War Memorial curator Jesse Smith and other experts. They will offer insights and other preservation tips.

“Whether it is an old uniform or cap, medals and ribbons, a map, a flag, a sword or canteen, a letter or photo, every piece of military memorabilia has an interesting story to tell,” a release said.

The insight will be offered on military objects from the American Revolution through today. There will be a limit of five items per person.

While the experts are happy to review items and give preservation tips, they will not provide appraisals or monetary evaluations.

Unloaded firearms can be reviewed, but they will be inspected and tagged at the door. Live ammunition and ordinance are prohibited. Vendors and dealers are also banned from the grounds during the show.

The Virginia War Memorial will also host its annual Annual Used Military Book Sale during the show, including hundreds of slightly used military and history books, DVDs and more. All proceeds benefit the Virginia War Memorial Foundation.

Admission to both events is free.

The Artifacts Roadshow will be held on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. until noon. The book sale, also on Feb. 12, will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information, click here.

