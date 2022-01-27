Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VDOT makes progress on interchange project on I-64, Airport Drive in Henrico

The project will be complete in October
The project will be complete in October(KEYC (custom credit) | KEYC)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for drivers heading toward the airport. VDOT has completed all major work on a project that has impacted traffic at the interchange of I-64 and Airport Drive.

The project started back in 2019, and since then, the two bridges over Airport Drive have been replaced and the existing full cloverleaf interchange was converted to a partial cloverleaf interchange.

Now work is not completely finished, the full construction will be finished in October, and there will no longer be major impacts from the construction.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Tomorrow (Friday) evening into Saturday
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate deadly crash in Powhatan
A Nottoway Middle School parent says her son was sexually assaulted in Oct. 2021.
Nottoway County mom says son was sexually assaulted at school
Police sirens
Richmond officer struck by motorcycle while directing traffic

Latest News

A public hearing is set for Feb. 8
Chesterfield Superintendent announces plan for next year’s school budget
Crews responded to 3215 North Avenue for a reported residential fire
News to Know for Jan. 27: Overnight house fire; Chesterfield mask mandate ends; Cold, sunny
The cause is under investigation
House under renovation condemned following fire in Richmond
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Tomorrow (Friday) evening into Saturday