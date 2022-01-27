VDOT makes progress on interchange project on I-64, Airport Drive in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for drivers heading toward the airport. VDOT has completed all major work on a project that has impacted traffic at the interchange of I-64 and Airport Drive.

The project started back in 2019, and since then, the two bridges over Airport Drive have been replaced and the existing full cloverleaf interchange was converted to a partial cloverleaf interchange.

Now work is not completely finished, the full construction will be finished in October, and there will no longer be major impacts from the construction.

