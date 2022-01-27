Healthcare Pros
VDOT crews begin pre-treating roads ahead of this weekend’s winter weather

Pretreatment is expected to be complete by late Thursday.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As winter weather makes its way into central Virginia this weekend, VDOT crews are pretreating the roads ahead of time.

VDOT crews are preparing equipment and pretreating all interstates and major primary and secondary roads in the 14 county Richmond District.

Crews say the roads will be treated with salt water brine to reduce the chance of ice sticking to the pavement.

Pretreatment is expected to be complete by late Thursday.

Gary Jennings, Acting Richmond District Maintenance Engineer spoke about driver safety during winter weather.

“Drivers should make preparations now to limit nonessential travel during and after the storm. We urge drivers to plan travel around a winter storm, not during the storm,” Jennings said.

VDOT says more than 1,400 pieces of equipment, including trucks, plows, tractors, and motor graders are ready in the Richmond District to address road impacts during and after winter weather events.

Here are some tips for drivers:

  • Give pretreating crews and snowplows plenty of room (at least 100 feet) and don’t pass them. Drivers may encounter slow-moving equipment on the roads during winter weather events.
  • Follow all safety guidance from local officials and resources, and prepare now before precipitation begins over the weekend.

