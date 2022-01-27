VDH: Eighth child under 10 dies from COVID in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An eighth child younger than 10 has died in Virginia after getting COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

All we know is that the child lived in the Rappahannock Health District - which includes Fredericksburg, as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties.

As of Thursday, there have been 18 people younger than 20 who have died because of the virus in the commonwealth.

