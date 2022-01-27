Healthcare Pros
VDH: Eighth child under 10 dies from COVID in Virginia

The VDH says the child lived in the Rappahannock Health District
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An eighth child younger than 10 has died in Virginia after getting COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

All we know is that the child lived in the Rappahannock Health District - which includes Fredericksburg, as well as Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties.

As of Thursday, there have been 18 people younger than 20 who have died because of the virus in the commonwealth.

