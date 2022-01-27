TSA says it stopped woman from carrying loaded gun onto plane at Richmond airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - TSA said they stopped a Henrico County woman from carrying a loaded gun onto a plane at the Richmond International Airport.

On Jan. 27, TSA officers said they stopped a Standston woman when her carry-on bag triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint.

Officials said they found a 9mm handgun loaded with seven bullets inside the bag.

Police were alerted and took the handgun before citing the woman on a weapons violation.

This is the third handgun TSA officers have detected so far this month.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.