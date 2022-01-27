Healthcare Pros
TSA says it stopped woman from carrying loaded gun onto plane at Richmond airport

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - TSA said they stopped a Henrico County woman from carrying a loaded gun onto a plane at the Richmond International Airport.

On Jan. 27, TSA officers said they stopped a Standston woman when her carry-on bag triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint.

Officials said they found a 9mm handgun loaded with seven bullets inside the bag.

Police were alerted and took the handgun before citing the woman on a weapons violation.

This is the third handgun TSA officers have detected so far this month.

