Thursday Forecast: Cold and sunny with snow likely tomorrow night/Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - COLD today then we are tracking snow tomorrow night into Saturday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Highs in the upper 30s

*First Alert Weather Day: Another coastal storm will bring snow to Virginia Tomorrow night into Saturday. Biggest snow & wind impacts east of I-95

Friday: Mostly cloudy with late afternoon rain/mix changing over to snow in the evening and overnight. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Late Rain/Snow Chance: 60%)

Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy and windy with snow likely in the morning. 1-4″ of snow possible in RVA. Higher amounts east of I-95, lesser amounts west. Coastal flooding concern along the bay with potential power outages from gusty winds. Gusts up to 45mph possible near the coast. Sustained north wind 10-20mph. Lows in the mid 20s, high near 30. (AM Snow Chance: 80%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 10°, highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild for February! Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

