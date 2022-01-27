Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Some House Dems now back bill requiring school principals to report misdemeanor crimes

The floor of the Virginia House of Delegates.
The floor of the Virginia House of Delegates.(Ned Oliver, Virginia Mercury)
By Kate Masters
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Democrats on the House Education Committee gave broad support to a bill that would once again require school principals to report many misdemeanor-level offenses to law enforcement.

The legislation, which passed the committee Wednesday on a 16-5 vote, would roll back a 2020 law that passed under Democratic control that made it optional for principals and superintendents to report certain incidents committed on school property. As passed, the law still required principals to report felony-level offenses, but gave administrators discretion on whether to report a range of lower-level incidents, from assault and battery to stalking to threats against school employees.

Virginia gained national attention in 2015 as the worst state in the nation when it came to student referrals to law enforcement. The 2020 legislation, aimed at reducing what many advocacy groups call the “school-to-prison pipeline” passed the Senate with bipartisan support after an amendment from Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, that gave school administrators even more leeway in deciding what to report.

House Democrats also nearly unanimously supported the amended version of the 2020 bill, which passed the House 46-44. But it was widely decried by Republicans, with now-House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, describing it as “a policy that will make our students, teachers, and school personnel significantly less safe.”

The legislation was signed into law by former Gov. Ralph Northam but became a political flashpoint during the 2021 race between newly sworn-in Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe. Youngkin, whose campaign harnessed parental anger over issues like school equity initiatives and COVID-19 protocols, jumped on a controversial sexual assault case in Loudoun County as more evidence that Virginia schools weren’t being held accountable to parents.

The governor specifically mentioned the 2020 law in a campaign ad featuring the case, according to reporting from Politico. Republican leaders also claimed the law made it easier for the school district to cover up the incidents.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Tomorrow (Friday) evening into Saturday
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate deadly crash in Powhatan
A Nottoway Middle School parent says her son was sexually assaulted in Oct. 2021.
Nottoway County mom says son was sexually assaulted at school
Police sirens
Richmond officer struck by motorcycle while directing traffic

Latest News

Crews responded to 3215 North Avenue for a reported residential fire
News to Know for Jan. 27: Overnight house fire; Chesterfield mask mandate ends; Cold, sunny
Griffith was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.
Case against man accused of killing his mom sent to Pulaski Co. grand jury
The project will be complete in October
VDOT makes progress on interchange project on I-64, Airport Drive in Henrico
A public hearing is set for Feb. 8
Chesterfield Superintendent announces plan for next year’s school budget