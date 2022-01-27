Some House Dems now back bill requiring school principals to report misdemeanor crimes

Democrats on the House Education Committee gave broad support to a bill that would once again require school principals to report many misdemeanor-level offenses to law enforcement.

The legislation, which passed the committee Wednesday on a 16-5 vote, would roll back a 2020 law that passed under Democratic control that made it optional for principals and superintendents to report certain incidents committed on school property. As passed, the law still required principals to report felony-level offenses, but gave administrators discretion on whether to report a range of lower-level incidents, from assault and battery to stalking to threats against school employees.

Virginia gained national attention in 2015 as the worst state in the nation when it came to student referrals to law enforcement. The 2020 legislation, aimed at reducing what many advocacy groups call the “school-to-prison pipeline” passed the Senate with bipartisan support after an amendment from Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, that gave school administrators even more leeway in deciding what to report.

House Democrats also nearly unanimously supported the amended version of the 2020 bill, which passed the House 46-44. But it was widely decried by Republicans, with now-House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, describing it as “a policy that will make our students, teachers, and school personnel significantly less safe.”

The legislation was signed into law by former Gov. Ralph Northam but became a political flashpoint during the 2021 race between newly sworn-in Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe. Youngkin, whose campaign harnessed parental anger over issues like school equity initiatives and COVID-19 protocols, jumped on a controversial sexual assault case in Loudoun County as more evidence that Virginia schools weren’t being held accountable to parents.

The governor specifically mentioned the 2020 law in a campaign ad featuring the case, according to reporting from Politico. Republican leaders also claimed the law made it easier for the school district to cover up the incidents.

