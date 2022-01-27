Healthcare Pros
Senate committee considers gun bills

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Republicans in the General Assembly have introduced legislation that would ease restrictions on Virginia gun owners. But on Wednesday, Democrats defended the actions they have taken over the last two years to prevent gun violence.

The tension between gun rights and gun control is a perennial issue in Richmond. And this year, the General Assembly will see Republican bills that would repeal many of the laws that Democrats passed while they held the majority in both chambers.

One handgun a month legislation, red flag laws, a ban on carrying firearms in Capitol Square are just some of the measures that are on the line this year.

In the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday afternoon, members considered several gun bills, including legislation that would allow Virginians to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

“21 states have this including three neighboring states, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and more are coming on board this year,” said Philip Van Cleave, with the Virginia Citizens Defense League. “It’s been tried in all of those places, and they never repealed in any of them. It works.”

“The permit process is extremely simple,” countered Andrew Goddard with the Virginia Center for Public Safety. “If a person is otherwise qualified, then let them qualify and get the permit.”

Members of the Committee voted to table the bill, or pass it by indefinitely. The vote was 8 to 6.

They will likely see the issue again, when gun bills approved by Republicans in the House of Delegates reach the Senate in a few weeks.

