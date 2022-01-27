Richmond’s first dog park with walk-up bar offers fun for pups and owners

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s a new dog park in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood, but this one comes with a twist. Ruff Canine Club is the city’s first dog park with a bar!

“Oh my God. I was flipping out,” said member Michelle Hodson about when she first learned of the new venue.

“Sounds like Heaven. It doesn’t get any better than this,” said Chris Thompson.

Ruff Canine Club has been open since Oct. 2021 in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood.

It’s a place where your furry four-legged friends can stretch their legs and meet new friends, but it’s also a park where the adults can have fun.

“Ruff Canine Club is Richmond’s only dog park and bar,” said Ruff Canine Club owner Natalie Moore.

While your dog enjoys the acre of turfgrass, you can enjoy the bar, which offers local beers on eight taps, wine and hard seltzers.

The kitchen also serves sandwiches, soups and salads, and shareable dishes like salsa and pimento cheese.

”I drove by and I was like, ‘what a brilliant idea,’” said Chris Thompson.

“We fell in love with it from the first time we came out here - the dog and I both,” said Hodson.

Both dog owners, Michelle Hodson and Chris Thompson come to Ruff regularly. They say the beer is a nice touch, but they come for the other unique amenities.

”Uhh... the ruff-er-rees,” said Thompson.

The “rufferees” are a special group of people who keep things in order while your dog plays and you relax - think of it like a babysitter.

”We have Rufferees walking around hosing down in case something gets gross or people miss their poop,” said Moore. “Half of our park is fully turfed with an irrigation system, so we clean it and sanitize it to make sure it doesn’t smell.”

And then there’s the extra safety reinforcement. All dog are required to be updated on vaccinations or no entry.

“We require up to date immunizations; Bordetella, rabies and DHLPP, and we require all dogs one year or older to be spayed or neutered,” said Moore.

While the park requires a membership, day passes are available if you want to give it a test run.

Hodson and Thompson say they’re in love with the park and its amenities, saying they may never be able to visit regular dog parks again.

Moore says they plan to open their stage for live music in the spring.

Memberships range from $10 for day passes, all the way to $430 every 12 months for two dogs. For more information on how to join, click here.

