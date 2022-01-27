Richmond Ambulance Authority, RCHD administer COVID vaccines to hundreds of homebound residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 350 people in the City of Richmond have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine - without having to leave their homes.

It’s part of a program run by the Richmond Ambulance Authority and the city’s health district.

We hope any Richmond resident having trouble accessing the vaccine take advantage of this program. https://t.co/1E3YOd3DWr — Richmond Ambulance Authority (@RAAEMS) January 27, 2022

Workers will go to the homes of people who aren’t able to get to vaccination sites on their own, and then administer a vaccine or booster does.

If you are interested in the program, you can contact Richmond City Health District at 804-205-3501 between 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. any weekday to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.