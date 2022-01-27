Healthcare Pros
Richmond Ambulance Authority, RCHD administer COVID vaccines to hundreds of homebound residents

Contact Richmond City Health District at 804-205-3501 between 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday if you're interested in scheduling an appointment(WILX)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 350 people in the City of Richmond have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine - without having to leave their homes.

It’s part of a program run by the Richmond Ambulance Authority and the city’s health district.

Workers will go to the homes of people who aren’t able to get to vaccination sites on their own, and then administer a vaccine or booster does.

If you are interested in the program, you can contact Richmond City Health District at 804-205-3501 between 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. any weekday to schedule an appointment.

