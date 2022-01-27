Police: Robber assaults worker at Virginia ABC store
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a robber assaulted a worker at a Virginia ABC store.
The robbery happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the store along Stonebridge Plaza Avenue.
Police said the robber went into the store and grabbed several items.
Officers said the man assaulted a worker who confronted him, but the worker was not injured.
The suspected robber got away with the items.
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.