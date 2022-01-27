Healthcare Pros
Police: Robber assaults worker at Virginia ABC store

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a robber assaulted a worker at a Virginia ABC store.

The robbery happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the store along Stonebridge Plaza Avenue.

Police said the robber went into the store and grabbed several items.

Officers said the man assaulted a worker who confronted him, but the worker was not injured.

The suspected robber got away with the items.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

