Police: Robber assaults worker at Virginia ABC store

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a robber assaulted a worker at a Virginia ABC store.

The robbery happened around 4 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the store along Stonebridge Plaza Avenue.

Police said the robber went into the store and grabbed several items.

Officers said the man assaulted a worker who confronted him, but the worker was not injured.

The suspected robber got away with the items.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

