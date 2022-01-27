News to Know for Jan. 27: Overnight house fire; Chesterfield mask mandate ends; Cold, sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like Richmond will get another round of winter weather tomorrow night leading into Saturday, but before we get into the forecast, let’s take a look at our top headlines!

Overnight House Fire

The cause is under investigation (WWBT)

A house that was under renovations has been condemned following a fire in Richmond overnight.

Crews responded to a residence located on 3215 North Avenue at around 10:40 for a reported fire.

Once on scene, crews found a two-story home with smoke and flames coming from the basement.

There were no injuries reported, and investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Chesterfield Mask Mandate Lifted Today

It’s now up to Chesterfield families if they want their kid to wear a mask inside school buildings.

The policy change starts today after the school board voted to flip its decision two days ago.

Some parents are calling this a victory for freedom, others are calling it a dangerous situation as both teachers and parents try to navigate the new guidelines and what it could mean for their children going into the classroom.

We reached out to CCPS Superintendent Merv Daugherty about the concerns teachers have shared, and we have not heard back at this time.

To view the district’s new guidance, click here.

Education Association Responds To Tipline

More educators are voicing their concerns over Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new school tipline.

He says its a place for families to report mask issues and divisiveness, but the Commonwealth’s largest teacher’s union is raising concerns about how it impacts teachers.

The president of the VEA - the state’s largest teacher’s association says the email tip line is designed to intimidate educators - who are just trying to do their jobs.

The VEA says it’s wary of the message it could send to teachers, and its impact on attracting a more diverse population of teachers, as well.

In a tweet, a spokesperson for the governor’s office said, “Governor Youngkin was elected to serve all Virginians and has utilized a customary, constituent service to hear from Virginians.”

“Adam’s Law”

An anti-hazing bill is moving forward in the General Assembly. Yesterday, the Senate unanimously passed “Adam’s Law.”

It’s named after Adam Oaks - the VCU freshman who died from alcohol poisoning while pledging the Delta Chi Fraternity at the school.

The bill still has a long road ahead before it could become law, but Adam’s family is hopeful it will make a difference.

Winter Safety Tips

A space heater (NBC12)

With another round of cold weather coming, The Richmond Fire Department is sharing tips on how to avoid a fire hazard.

Firefighters stressed the importance of keeping space heaters and fans at least three feet away from anything flammable. The heaters should not be plugged into extension cords or surge protectors.

Richmond Fire says every 30 minutes a fire burns; it increases in size by three times.

It is also essential for citizens to know their escape route and check for working fire alarms, especially people living in an apartment building.

The department says 73 percent of Richmond residents live in multi-family homes, so crews will be canvassing those buildings starting in February to spread fire safety awareness.

Cold & Sunny

Andrew Freiden says to keep the winter coat nearby, and be prepared to scrape the ice off your car because today’s going to be a cold one!

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.