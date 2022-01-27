New guidelines to help treat brain metastases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New guidelines for treating cancers that have spread to the brain have been released and may help patients live longer and better lives.

Doctor David Schiff with UVA Health helped create these guidelines, which include when to use what treatment. This can include the decision to use targeted radiation, wider radiation or surgery.

“Sorting all of that out and staying on top of this - this large and rapidly evolving medical literature - is hard, even for some specialists in any one area and staying on top of all these different areas is really challenging, and that’s where I think the guidelines are going to be extremely helpful,” Dr. Schiff said.

He says these guidelines will help whoever is treating the patient to come up with the most effective plan that they can.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.