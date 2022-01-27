New cabaret theatre opening in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A new cabaret theatre is opening in Hopewell.

The Box 5 Cabaret Theatre will be located at 212 East Broadway and run by “The Phantom Players.”

“The venue at 212 E Broadway is a really good fit for our troupe. Very intimate and has lots of character. It’s not a typical theater space but has a more cabaret feel with tables and seating for about 75,” Tracey Lynn Frame said.

The Phantom Players are fixing up the place and getting ready for the first show “Little Shop of Horrors,” which runs Feb. 4-6. Tickets can be purchased, here.

Box 5 Cabaret Theatre will also feature local talents, singers, comedians, karaoke, open mic nights, and much more.

