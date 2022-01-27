Healthcare Pros
New cabaret theatre opening in Hopewell

'Little Shop of Horrors!' premieres in February.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A new cabaret theatre is opening in Hopewell.

The Box 5 Cabaret Theatre will be located at 212 East Broadway and run by “The Phantom Players.”

“The venue at 212 E Broadway is a really good fit for our troupe. Very intimate and has lots of character. It’s not a typical theater space but has a more cabaret feel with tables and seating for about 75,” Tracey Lynn Frame said.

The Phantom Players are fixing up the place and getting ready for the first show “Little Shop of Horrors,” which runs Feb. 4-6. Tickets can be purchased, here.

Box 5 Cabaret Theatre will also feature local talents, singers, comedians, karaoke, open mic nights, and much more.

