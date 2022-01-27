Mixed emotions from Chesterfield teachers, parents over making masks optional

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Students attending Chesterfield County Public Schools on Thursday had the option to either wear or not wear a mask in the classroom following the Chesterfield County School Board’s 3-2 vote on Tuesday to make them optional after Governor Glenn Youngkin signed his executive order to lift the mask mandate.

The decision has parents and teachers split, with many voicing their support for the option opening up while others are concerned about the lasting impacts this could have in the classroom.

On Thursday, a source said more than two dozen teachers called out in light of the decision to lift the mask mandate.

One teacher, who wanted to remain anonymous, called out on Thursday for this reason.

“I immediately had a headache after hearing what was going down,” said this teacher in response to a question about their reaction to the school board’s decision on Tuesday. “I feel like this is going to be the straw to break the camel’s back. Teachers are already exhausted and do not have a choice in the matter. We’re all exhausted.”

One of the concerns this teacher addressed is the stress put on those who are immunocompromised.

“We have a lot of immunocompromised teachers, and they have a lot of immunocompromised family, and we have to think about people besides ourselves,” said this teacher. “My heart goes out to them.”

While this teacher called out of work, another teacher, who wanted to remain anonymous, is ready to hand in their resignation letter.

Another teacher, who wanted to remain anonymous, also said there wasn’t a lot of guidance offered to teachers following Tuesday’s decision.

While there are teachers who have voiced their concerns and anxiety over this, there are still others who believe the decision should ultimately be in the hands of parents and their children.

A person, who wanted to remain anonymous, sent NBC12 an email regarding Chesterfield’s masking option. Part of their email stated:

“Its the parents choice as well as their child regarding the masks. Not the school, teacher or a politician’s choice. It’s called freedom.”

Another person, who identified themselves as a teacher, wrote to NBC12 saying there are many teachers who aren’t worried about this. NBC12 reached out to this person for an interview and has not heard back.

However, other teachers are still concerned about the health impacts this could have.

“I understand freedom of choice, but this is a different situation and it should not apply,” said an anonymous teacher. “To be safe as best we can with all this spreading, we all need to stay masked up. There will be a time when we can remove the mask, but now is not the time.”

NBC12 reached out to Chesterfield County Public Schools to ask how many call-outs were reported in the district today.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Chesterfield County Public Schools sent us the following statement:

“While we do have some staff members out today, our schools are open and our students are learning. We appreciate our Chesterfield families, students and staff who are working together to ensure our students continue to receive the best education possible.”

On Wednesday, Chesterfield County Public Schools released their latest guidance on COVID-19 protocols.

