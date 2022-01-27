Man sentenced for role in shooting at state parking deck

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty for his role in a shooting at a state parking deck near Capitol Square.

Hakeem L. Whitaker, 22, of Richmond, will spend four years behind bars after pleading guilty to four of the nine charges against him as part of a deal with prosecutors.

“I want to thank our law enforcement partners for not only helping get this dangerous individual off the streets, but for making sure he stays away from the public for an extended period,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, the Division of Capitol Police chief. “This individual repeatedly put others in danger by demonstrating a stunning disregard for human lives.”

On Dec. 4, 2020, Capitol Police were called to the state parking deck at Seventh and Marshall Streets for shots being fired.

Investigators said Whitaker was part of a construction crew working at the deck when he got into an argument with another worker.

“Police said that as the coworker tried to drive from the deck, Whitaker twice fired multiple shots at him, first inside the garage and then at Seventh and Broad streets,” a release said.

The worker was not injured.

Capitol Police found Whitaker at the deck the next morning and tried to stop his vehicle. Police said that’s when he sped off with a 1-year-old child and the child’s mother inside the car.

“Whitaker eventually led police to the Blackwell neighborhood in South Richmond, where he jumped out and fled on foot,” a release said.

Later, he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

After serving his time in prison, Whitaker will be on probation.

