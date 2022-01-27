Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man sentenced for role in shooting at state parking deck

Hakeem Whitaker
Hakeem Whitaker(Capitol Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty for his role in a shooting at a state parking deck near Capitol Square.

Hakeem L. Whitaker, 22, of Richmond, will spend four years behind bars after pleading guilty to four of the nine charges against him as part of a deal with prosecutors.

“I want to thank our law enforcement partners for not only helping get this dangerous individual off the streets, but for making sure he stays away from the public for an extended period,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, the Division of Capitol Police chief. “This individual repeatedly put others in danger by demonstrating a stunning disregard for human lives.”

On Dec. 4, 2020, Capitol Police were called to the state parking deck at Seventh and Marshall Streets for shots being fired.

Investigators said Whitaker was part of a construction crew working at the deck when he got into an argument with another worker.

“Police said that as the coworker tried to drive from the deck, Whitaker twice fired multiple shots at him, first inside the garage and then at Seventh and Broad streets,” a release said.

The worker was not injured.

Capitol Police found Whitaker at the deck the next morning and tried to stop his vehicle. Police said that’s when he sped off with a 1-year-old child and the child’s mother inside the car.

“Whitaker eventually led police to the Blackwell neighborhood in South Richmond, where he jumped out and fled on foot,” a release said.

Later, he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

After serving his time in prison, Whitaker will be on probation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Days: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate deadly crash in Powhatan
A Nottoway Middle School parent says her son was sexually assaulted in Oct. 2021.
Nottoway County mom says son was sexually assaulted at school
Police sirens
Richmond officer struck by motorcycle while directing traffic

Latest News

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Days: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
snow totals
Snow is likely Friday into Saturday
Gov. Youngkin declares a state of emergency ahead of Friday's winter storm
Gov. Youngkin issues state of emergency ahead of weekend winter storm
The money will go to residents who are currently on the waiting list.
Chesterfield rent relief program receives additional funding