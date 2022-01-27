Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man beaten with metal skillet after declining an offer of potatoes, police say

Police say a 27-year-old man was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered...
Police say a 27-year-old man was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered them to a 32-year-old victim who declined.(WEKWEK // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNHURST, Pa. (Gray News) – A man was arrested after being accused of beating another person with a metal skillet who refused an offer of potatoes, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say a 27-year-old man was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered them to a 32-year-old victim who declined.

That’s when the man became “suddenly enraged” and threw the hot frying oil and potatoes into the victim’s face without warning, according to police.

Authorities said he went on to beat the person so hard with the skillet that the handle snapped off.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns and a significant head injury.

The man cooking the potatoes faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Days: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate deadly crash in Powhatan
A Nottoway Middle School parent says her son was sexually assaulted in Oct. 2021.
Nottoway County mom says son was sexually assaulted at school
Police sirens
Richmond officer struck by motorcycle while directing traffic

Latest News

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations...
World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises in pandemic
The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in Washington, April 5, 2009. The...
Watchdog: HHS failing on health crises, deemed ‘high risk’
Hakeem Whitaker
Man sentenced for role in shooting at state parking deck
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
Coast Guard to suspend search for migrants off Florida
FILE - Tourists visit the Supreme Court, January 2022, in Washington.
Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects