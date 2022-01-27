Healthcare Pros
Lawmakers say Youngkin backs ban on Dominion campaign cash

Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Ben Paviour/VPM News
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A bipartisan trio of Virginia lawmakers says Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has conveyed the governor’s support for bills that would ban Dominion Energy and certain other public utilities from making campaign contributions.

The lawmakers said Wednesday that they thought having the governor’s backing would give their bills a better shot at passage.

Similar efforts in previous years aimed at reining in the company’s outsize influence on energy policy have gone nowhere.

Dominion spokesman Rayhan Daudani said the company’s position is that “campaign finance laws should apply to all equally.”

