HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Schools announced that power has been restored at Adams Elementary.

Power has been restored at Adams Elementary School and instruction is underway. pic.twitter.com/hGnVYL1ErX — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) January 27, 2022

In an announcement on Twitter, HCPS says that students are safe and instruction is underway.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.