House under renovation condemned following fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway following a house fire that happened overnight in Richmond.

Crews responded to a residence located on 3215 North Avenue at around 10:40 for a reported fire.

Once on scene, crews found a two-story home with smoke and flames coming from the basement.

The home was under renovation and crews had to force their way into the home.

Investigators say there were no injuries, but the house has been condemned.

There is no word on what started the fire, but the Battalion Chief does not believe it was suspicious.

