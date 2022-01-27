Healthcare Pros
Henrico police search for truck that drove off with Lexus

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a truck and its driver that drove off with a Lexus.

On Jan. 21, around 5 p.m., police said a white long-bed pickup truck with a trailer backed into the driveway of a house along Caniff Road.

Police said a 2008 4D Lexus 300 GS was loaded onto the trailer, and the driver left.

Officials said a white pickup with a short bed and a chrome toolbox left the driveway after that.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Valentine at 804-501-5248 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

