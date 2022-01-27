Governor Youngkin’s pushes for more charter schools in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to add at least 20 new charter schools. Thursday, he signed a partnership agreement with almost 30 higher education institutions.

“It is in fact a part of the public school system. It’s not outside the public school system,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.

He’s proposed $150 million in funding over two years to create what Youngkin calls “laboratory innovation charter schools.” It’s part of his push to use state money to expand privately-run, public school choices for parents.

“It is true and important that we never forget that individuals who are underserved and we need to right that ship,” said Jauvane Adams-Gaston, President of Norfolk State University.

Youngkin said these colleges and universities, including Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Virginia Commonwealth University, can also partner with private businesses to create the schools.

The governor says state surplus money will help cover the proposal.

“I think there is strong bipartisan support and again we have plenty of money in the system in order to fund this,” said Governor Youngkin.

Charter school critics say they divert funds from traditional public schools and generate an unequal outcome for students. But the administration isn’t buying that saying it gives parents a choice.

“It’s about providing access to a quality education and making sure that the opportunities that we have provided so many in Virginia are available to every single one,” said Amy Guidera, Virginia Secretary of Education.

Meanwhile, state Democrats are up in arms over the idea saying in part, “the Governor is fully intending to defund public schools and bully school divisions that don’t comply with his extremist agenda.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.