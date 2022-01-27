Healthcare Pros
Governor Youngkin’s pushes for more charter schools in Virginia

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to add at least 20 new charter schools.
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to add at least 20 new charter schools.
By Henry Graff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to add at least 20 new charter schools. Thursday, he signed a partnership agreement with almost 30 higher education institutions.

“It is in fact a part of the public school system. It’s not outside the public school system,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.

He’s proposed $150 million in funding over two years to create what Youngkin calls “laboratory innovation charter schools.” It’s part of his push to use state money to expand privately-run, public school choices for parents.

“It is true and important that we never forget that individuals who are underserved and we need to right that ship,” said Jauvane Adams-Gaston, President of Norfolk State University.

Youngkin said these colleges and universities, including Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Virginia Commonwealth University, can also partner with private businesses to create the schools.

The governor says state surplus money will help cover the proposal.

“I think there is strong bipartisan support and again we have plenty of money in the system in order to fund this,” said Governor Youngkin.

Charter school critics say they divert funds from traditional public schools and generate an unequal outcome for students. But the administration isn’t buying that saying it gives parents a choice.

“It’s about providing access to a quality education and making sure that the opportunities that we have provided so many in Virginia are available to every single one,” said Amy Guidera, Virginia Secretary of Education.

Meanwhile, state Democrats are up in arms over the idea saying in part, “the Governor is fully intending to defund public schools and bully school divisions that don’t comply with his extremist agenda.”

