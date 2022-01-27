Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Tomorrow (Friday) evening into Saturday

A coastal storm will develop and bring a chance of snow to Central Virginia, higher chances along the bay
By Nick Russo, Megan Wise and Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A powerful storm is expected to develop just off the eastern U.S. coast and it will likely bring accumulating snow to portions of Virginia Friday evening into Saturday.

The National Weather Service now has a Winter Storm Watch up for areas along and East of I-95. In these areas, the NWS thinks that we could reach Winter Storm Warning criteria (3-5″ of snow) by Saturday morning

Along and EAST of I-95 for Snow potential
Along and EAST of I-95 for Snow potential(nbc12)

An area of low pressure will pass east of Virginia Friday. Virginia will be on the cold side of the storm which sets the stage for some snow. The storm may start briefly as rain or a mix tomorrow afternoon before changing over to snow into the evening and overnight.

Here is our first snow totals map as of Thursday Morning. We’ve made a slight tweak to the totals on the Northern Neck-- not much of a change, though

1-4" in RVA, higher amounts along the Chesapeake Bay
1-4" in RVA, higher amounts along the Chesapeake Bay(nbc)

The highest amounts will be seen in eastern and southeastern Virginia with this system with lesser amounts west of I-95.

We are keeping a close eye not only on snow, but also wind and coastal flooding.

Winds could gust 40-50mph Saturday near the coast. It will be a windy day across Central Virginia as well with a sustained north wind 10-20mph.

Watching our impacts to Central Virginia closely!
Watching our impacts to Central Virginia closely!(NBC12)

Big snow fall totals are likely farther northeast towards New England with potential blizzard conditions!

This snow accumulation map (European Computer Model) shows the jackpot snow totals POSSIBLE...
This snow accumulation map (European Computer Model) shows the jackpot snow totals POSSIBLE from Boston to Maine(nbc12)

We will continue to fine tune this forecast and keep you up to date! Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates and stay tuned to NBC12!

