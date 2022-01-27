Feed More: Volunteers needed as food insecurity increases in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The nonprofit organization Feed More is looking for more volunteers this year as the growing need for food assistance increases in central Virginia.

Feed More says they’re looking for volunteers in the following areas:

Meals on Wheels: Deliver diet-specific meals to homebound neighbors in our area to help them remain independent while still enjoying nutritious food. As a delivery driver, you’ll offer a friendly smile and an important safety check for our clients, making the program extend far beyond the meal. (Must be 18 years or older

Children’s programs: Deliver snacks for after-school programs or Weekend BackPacks filled with nutritious, easy-to-prepare food items for kids who don’t have enough to eat at home during the weekends. (Must be 18 years or older)

Community Kitchen: Ingredient preparation: Washing, peeling, measuring ingredients to prepare for our cooks. (Must be 18 years or older)

- Meal packaging: Portioning prepared meals into trays. (Must be 16 years or older)

- Box packaging: Boxing up prepared meals for delivery to Meals on Wheels clients. (Must be 16 years or older)

Click here to become a volunteer.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.