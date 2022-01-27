Father of Virginia reporter killed on live TV running for Congress

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The father of a Virginia reporter shot to death during a live broadcast has announced he is running for Congress.

Andy Parker, father of Alison Parker, is running as a Democrat in Virginia’s 5th district, currently represented by Republican Bob Good.

Alison Parker was shot and killed on camera in 2015, along with cameraman Adam Ward.

In 2015, my 24-year-old daughter, Alison Parker, was shot and killed on live television. I had a choice to retreat into my grief or honor Alison’s life through action. I chose the latter. I’m running for Congress because Central and Southside Virginia need a fighter in Congress. pic.twitter.com/3Y0iTv7Blx — Andy Parker (@AndyParkerVA) January 27, 2022

Parker is a former member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors and advocate for gun rights reform.

