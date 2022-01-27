Father of Virginia reporter killed on live TV running for Congress
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The father of a Virginia reporter shot to death during a live broadcast has announced he is running for Congress.
Andy Parker, father of Alison Parker, is running as a Democrat in Virginia’s 5th district, currently represented by Republican Bob Good.
Alison Parker was shot and killed on camera in 2015, along with cameraman Adam Ward.
Parker is a former member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors and advocate for gun rights reform.
