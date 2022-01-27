Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Father of Virginia reporter killed on live TV running for Congress

Andy Parker (Source: NBC12)
Andy Parker (Source: NBC12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The father of a Virginia reporter shot to death during a live broadcast has announced he is running for Congress.

Andy Parker, father of Alison Parker, is running as a Democrat in Virginia’s 5th district, currently represented by Republican Bob Good.

Alison Parker was shot and killed on camera in 2015, along with cameraman Adam Ward.

Parker is a former member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors and advocate for gun rights reform.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Tomorrow (Friday) evening into Saturday
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate deadly crash in Powhatan
A Nottoway Middle School parent says her son was sexually assaulted in Oct. 2021.
Nottoway County mom says son was sexually assaulted at school
Police sirens
Richmond officer struck by motorcycle while directing traffic

Latest News

Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Ben Paviour/VPM News
Lawmakers say Youngkin backs ban on Dominion campaign cash
General Assembly committees consider gun bills.
Senate committee considers gun bills
The Virginia Senate passes "Adam's Law" during General Assembly.
‘Adam’s Law’ passes unanimously through Virginia Senate
VA GA Considers Gun Bills
VA GA Considers Gun Bills