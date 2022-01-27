Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Superintendent announces plan for next year’s school budget

A public hearing is set for Feb. 8
A public hearing is set for Feb. 8
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield’s Superintendent has laid out his plans for next year’s school budget.

The nearly $867 million budget plan includes funding to continue a salary study.

The first part of the study was completed last year and focused on teachers and administrators.

The second part looks at other positions like food service, custodians, and bus drivers.

There is also funding for the opening of Moseley Elementary School and beginning construction of two new middle schools.

A public hearing is set for Feb. 8 to discuss the plan.

