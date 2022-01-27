Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield rent relief program receives additional funding

The money will go to residents who are currently on the waiting list.((Source: KSLA News 12))
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is providing some relief to residents who need a little help paying their rent.

The county’s rent relief program is getting an additional $3.8 million. The money will go to residents who are currently on the waiting list.

Back in December, the county had to stop accepting new applications because it had already distributed most of the $18 million it received from the federal government.

