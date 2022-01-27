Case against man accused of killing his mom sent to Pulaski grand jury

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The case of a man accused of murdering a Pulaski County woman will head to the grand jury.

Wednesday afternoon, William Tyler Griffith appeared in Pulaski County Juvenile and Domestic Relations court for a preliminary hearing. The judge certified Griffith’s second-degree murder charge.

Griffith is accused of killing Deborah Reed Griffith at her home in Dublin in November.

Court documents show the two are mother and son.

Back in December, Griffith’s attorney filed a motion for bond—but it was denied.

Griffith will continue to be held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

The Pulaski County Commonwealth’s attorney says Griffith’s case will go for before the grand jury in April. A status hearing date for Circuit court will also be set after his case goes to a grand jury.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.