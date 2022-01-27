Healthcare Pros
App started by 2 UVA employees aims to bridge gap in health care

Azulado App
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor and nursing professor with the University of Virginia are hoping an app they developed will break down barriers to health care.

Azulado offers a way for people to screen for human papilloma virus at home, as well as find resources if they’re positive.

“Our app came from this idea of trying to not only encourage people to get screened, not only to raise awareness, but to connect people to care. So we developed this patient-centered app with that in mind,” UVA Nursing Prof. Emma Michell said.

The initiative started in rural areas of Nicaragua, making it easier for women to get treatment during the coronavirus pandemic.

“That I absolutely think is an exciting opportunity to try to take something that we’ve learned in Nicaragua and bring it back and see how it might work in Charlottesville,” UVA Infectious Diseases Expert, Doctor Rebecca Dillingham said.

