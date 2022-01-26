Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Youngkin pick Wheeler defends EPA record, criticizes media

Andrew Wheeler arrives to testify at a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing to...
Andrew Wheeler arrives to testify at a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing to be the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler is defending his record and taking questions from Virginia lawmakers who will eventually vote on whether to confirm his appointment to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Cabinet.

Wheeler made an initial public appearance Tuesday in a state Senate committee.

He’ll appear Wednesday before a House committee.

Wheeler’s nomination as secretary of natural and historic resources is facing opposition from environmental groups, Democrats and EPA employees.

It’s not clear that he will be able to secure the votes needed in the Democratic senate to stay in the job.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow possible Friday evening into Saturday
The decision is effective Jan. 27.
Chesterfield school board votes to no longer require masks in school
Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond after initially being called to a crash.
Police identify man found shot to death inside vehicle following crash
Douglas S. Freeman High School students walk to school on Monday, many wearing masks, some not.
Henrico students enter school with masks, some maskless
School districts across central Virginia are split on whether or not to keep masks required...
Masks in School: Tracking mask mandates by school district

Latest News

General Assembly committees consider voting bills
Republican voting bills clear House subcommittee, stall in Senate committee
Chesterfield County needs roughly 300 to 400 poll workers for this year's election season.
Chesterfield seeks Officers of Election applicants
Chesterfield seeks Officers of Election applicants
Chesterfield seeks Officers of Election applicants
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia)
Sen. Mark Warner tests positive for breakthrough COVID case