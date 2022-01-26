Youngkin pick Wheeler defends EPA record, criticizes media

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler is defending his record and taking questions from Virginia lawmakers who will eventually vote on whether to confirm his appointment to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Cabinet.

Wheeler made an initial public appearance Tuesday in a state Senate committee.

He’ll appear Wednesday before a House committee.

Wheeler’s nomination as secretary of natural and historic resources is facing opposition from environmental groups, Democrats and EPA employees.

It’s not clear that he will be able to secure the votes needed in the Democratic senate to stay in the job.

