World’s fastest multi-launch roller-coaster to debut at Busch Gardens in March

Busch Gardens’ new 73 mph roller coaster will debut in March.
Busch Gardens’ new 73 mph roller coaster will debut in March.(Busch Gardens)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Busch Gardens Williamsburg has announced Pantheon, the world’s fastest multi-launch roller-coaster, will be available for exclusive early access rides by Members starting March 4, according to the park.

The ride travels 73 miles per hour. It stands 180 feet tall, spans over 3,300 feet of track and features a 95° drop, 4 launches, 5 air-time hills and 2 inversions.

“The opening of Pantheon has been much anticipated, and we are thrilled to add such an innovative attraction to our thrill ride portfolio,” said Kevin Lembke, Busch Gardens Williamsburg Park President. “With multiple launches, a beyond vertical drop, speed changes and other unique ride components, this coaster creates an unforgettable ride experience.”

The ride will open to all park visitors on March 25.

In addition to Pantheon, Water Country USA will be adding Aquazoid Amped this May as an immersive ride experience, featuring a new special effects show, pulse-pounding music and dynamic lighting effects.

