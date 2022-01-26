Healthcare Pros
Woman arrested after attempting to use fake name at Stafford County bank

Kelly Burch
Kelly Burch(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has been arrested after deputies say she attempted to withdraw money from a bank with a fake name on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the Bank of America at 1525 Stafford Market Place for a suspicious person.

Employees were aware of a female using a fake name at other Bank of America branches and recognized the name when the woman attempted to withdraw the money.

Deputies say when they spoke with the woman, she continued to use her fake name, and eventually identified herself as Kelly Burch, 56, of Greenbelt, Maryland.

Burch has been charged with the following:

  • Possession of a fake license
  • Possession of a fake armed forces identification card
  • Procuring credit through a false statement
  • Identity theft to defraud
  • Identity theft to avoid arrest
  • Credit card larceny
  • Credit card fraud
  • False identification to law enforcement
  • Forgery and uttering

