Woman arrested after attempting to use fake name at Stafford County bank

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has been arrested after deputies say she attempted to withdraw money from a bank with a fake name on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the Bank of America at 1525 Stafford Market Place for a suspicious person.

Employees were aware of a female using a fake name at other Bank of America branches and recognized the name when the woman attempted to withdraw the money.

Deputies say when they spoke with the woman, she continued to use her fake name, and eventually identified herself as Kelly Burch, 56, of Greenbelt, Maryland.

Burch has been charged with the following:

Possession of a fake license

Possession of a fake armed forces identification card

Procuring credit through a false statement

Identity theft to defraud

Identity theft to avoid arrest

Credit card larceny

Credit card fraud

False identification to law enforcement

Forgery and uttering

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.