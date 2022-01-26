Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and Cold with snow likely Friday/Saturday
First Alert Weather Day for Accumulating snow Saturday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be MUCH colder today and we are tracking snow Friday night into Saturday.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the teens, highs in the mid 30s.
*First Alert Weather Day: Another coastal storm looks to bring snow to Virginia Friday night into Saturday. Biggest snow/wind impacts likely east of I-95
Friday: Mostly cloudy with late day rain changing over to snow in the evening and overnight. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s. (Late Rain/Snow Chance: 60%)
Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Snow likely in the morning. Highest amounts will be east of I-95, lesser amounts west. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s (AM Snow Chance: 80%)
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the lower 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
