Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and Cold with snow likely Friday/Saturday

First Alert Weather Day for Accumulating snow Saturday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:08 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be MUCH colder today and we are tracking snow Friday night into Saturday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the teens, highs in the mid 30s.

*First Alert Weather Day: Another coastal storm looks to bring snow to Virginia Friday night into Saturday. Biggest snow/wind impacts likely east of I-95

Friday: Mostly cloudy with late day rain changing over to snow in the evening and overnight. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s. (Late Rain/Snow Chance: 60%)

Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Snow likely in the morning. Highest amounts will be east of I-95, lesser amounts west. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s (AM Snow Chance: 80%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the lower 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The decision is effective Jan. 27.
Chesterfield school board votes to no longer require masks in school
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer found not guilty
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
The board voted in favor of letting parents choose.
Hanover School Board votes unanimously to give parents choice to mask kids in schools

Latest News

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Forecast: Colder weather returns with snow possible Friday night into Saturday
Forecast: Colder weather returns with snow possible Friday night into Saturday
Forecast: Colder weather returns with snow possible Friday night into Saturday
Tuesday Forecast: Warmest (and best) weather day of the week
Tuesday Forecast: Warmest (and best) weather day of the week