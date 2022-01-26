Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and Cold with snow likely Friday/Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be MUCH colder today and we are tracking snow Friday night into Saturday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the teens, highs in the mid 30s.

*First Alert Weather Day: Another coastal storm looks to bring snow to Virginia Friday night into Saturday. Biggest snow/wind impacts likely east of I-95

Friday: Mostly cloudy with late day rain changing over to snow in the evening and overnight. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s. (Late Rain/Snow Chance: 60%)

Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Snow likely in the morning. Highest amounts will be east of I-95, lesser amounts west. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s (AM Snow Chance: 80%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the lower 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.