Virginia State University to return to in-person classes, reopen athletic events to spectators

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - In an announcement on Wednesday, Virginia State University announced they will return to in-person classes and reopen their athletic events to spectators.

The university switched all its classes to virtual or hybrid instruction for the first two weeks of the semester earlier this month.

In a press release, VSU says administrators have carefully reviewed and assessed campus conditions and are excited to welcome students back to campus for in-person classes.

“We have determined that our mitigation strategies which include requiring student COVID entry testing and full vaccination have worked effectively to minimize the health risks to our Trojan family,” said Dr. Donald E. Palm, VSU’s Provost and Senior Vice President.

Students will return to face-to-face instruction on Jan. 31.

As for athletic events, VSU says they will re-open athletic events to spectators on Jan. 29 at the VSU Multipurpose Center.

Spectators at home basketball games for the first two weeks will be restricted, and attendance will be limited to 2500 people.

Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

