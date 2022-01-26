Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia State University to return to in-person classes, reopen athletic events to spectators

Virginia State University in Ettrick.
Virginia State University in Ettrick.(NBC12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - In an announcement on Wednesday, Virginia State University announced they will return to in-person classes and reopen their athletic events to spectators.

The university switched all its classes to virtual or hybrid instruction for the first two weeks of the semester earlier this month.

In a press release, VSU says administrators have carefully reviewed and assessed campus conditions and are excited to welcome students back to campus for in-person classes.

“We have determined that our mitigation strategies which include requiring student COVID entry testing and full vaccination have worked effectively to minimize the health risks to our Trojan family,” said Dr. Donald E. Palm, VSU’s Provost and Senior Vice President.

Students will return to face-to-face instruction on Jan. 31.

As for athletic events, VSU says they will re-open athletic events to spectators on Jan. 29 at the VSU Multipurpose Center.

Spectators at home basketball games for the first two weeks will be restricted, and attendance will be limited to 2500 people.

Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The decision is effective Jan. 27.
Chesterfield school board votes to no longer require masks in school
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer found not guilty
Police sirens
Richmond officer struck by motorcycle while directing traffic

Latest News

As of Jan. 26, at least 6,738,629 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the...
Over 68% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 14 million vaccines administered
Just one day before, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported statewide.
Virginia Dept. of Health moving away from single-case contact tracing
On Wednesday, 11,126 new cases were reported
Over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate drops to 29.1%
The Blue Devils took home the "Class 4" State Championship title in December
Varina High School football team to host celebration following “Class 4″ state championship win