Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia senator tests positive for breakthrough case of COVID-19

The office of Sen. Mark Warner said in a statement that at this time, his symptoms remain mild.
Gray DC Bureau: Sen. Mark Warner
Gray DC Bureau: Sen. Mark Warner
By Natalie Grim
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The office of Virginia’s Sen. Mark Warner (D) announced Tuesday that the senator tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement says that the senator has been vaccinated, received a booster shot, and that the case is a breakthrough infection. The office also states that his symptoms remain mild, but he will be working from home and isolating in accordance to CDC guidelines.

The full statement reads:

“Senator Warner has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. He is glad that he has been vaccinated and boosted, and at this time his symptoms are extremely mild. Senator Warner will be working from home in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Office of the Attending Physician for the duration of his isolation period.”

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision is effective Jan. 27.
Chesterfield school board votes to no longer require masks in school
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin sets up tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices
Lucia Whalen Bremer
Owner of gun used in murder of Lucia Bremer found not guilty
Police sirens
Richmond officer struck by motorcycle while directing traffic

Latest News

Chesterfield County school leaders vote to give parents the option to send their child to...
News to Know for Jan. 26: Chesterfield chooses parent choice; Shooting in Hopewell; Sunny, cold
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday for the potential of accumulating snow across...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely Friday evening into Saturday
Tax season
Avoid giving the government a tax-free loan
Police sirens
Richmond officer struck by motorcycle while directing traffic