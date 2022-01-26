Healthcare Pros
Virginia Dept. of Health moving away from single-case contact tracing

VDH will now focus on outbreaks and high-risk cases.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced it would no longer contact trace positive cases of COVID-19.

Health officials said that because the virus spreads so quickly, they cannot track every case.

The staff will prioritize people who are most at risk for negative effects from COVID.

For more information, click here.

