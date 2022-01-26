Virginia Dept. of Health moving away from single-case contact tracing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced it would no longer contact trace positive cases of COVID-19.

VDH will now focus on outbreaks and high-risk cases.

Health officials said that because the virus spreads so quickly, they cannot track every case.

The staff will prioritize people who are most at risk for negative effects from COVID.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.