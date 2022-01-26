Varina High School football team to host celebration following “Class 4″ state championship win

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Varina High School Blue Devils are still on cloud nine following their Class 4 State Championship win in December - and they are inviting the Varina community to celebrate!

The football team will hold the celebration on Feb. 19 at 1:00 p.m. at the James E. Dawkins Stadium.

There will be guest speakers, food, music, and a meet and greet with the team.

If there is inclement weather, the community event will be moved to Feb. 26.

The Blue Devils won 28-21 against Broad Run High School - the team’s first state title game appearance since 1999.

