Varina High School football team to host celebration following “Class 4″ state championship win

The Blue Devils took home the "Class 4" State Championship title in December
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Varina High School Blue Devils are still on cloud nine following their Class 4 State Championship win in December - and they are inviting the Varina community to celebrate!

The football team will hold the celebration on Feb. 19 at 1:00 p.m. at the James E. Dawkins Stadium.

There will be guest speakers, food, music, and a meet and greet with the team.

If there is inclement weather, the community event will be moved to Feb. 26.

The Blue Devils won 28-21 against Broad Run High School - the team’s first state title game appearance since 1999.

