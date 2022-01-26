Varina High School football team to host celebration following “Class 4″ state championship win
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Varina High School Blue Devils are still on cloud nine following their Class 4 State Championship win in December - and they are inviting the Varina community to celebrate!
The football team will hold the celebration on Feb. 19 at 1:00 p.m. at the James E. Dawkins Stadium.
There will be guest speakers, food, music, and a meet and greet with the team.
If there is inclement weather, the community event will be moved to Feb. 26.
The Blue Devils won 28-21 against Broad Run High School - the team’s first state title game appearance since 1999.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.