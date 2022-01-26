Va. Senate rejects new AG’s proposal to create statewide ‘super prosecutors’

Lawmakers in the Virginia Senate rejected legislation requested by the state’s new Republican attorney general that would have allowed him to overrule local prosecutors when police disagreed with their charging decisions.

Attorney General Jason Miyares, who ran on a law-and-order platform despite the position’s limited criminal law enforcement powers, made the legislation a centerpiece of his campaign.

It was always a longshot given Democrats maintained control of the Senate. But the proposal was also roundly rejected by a bi-partisan association of locally elected commonwealth’s attorneys around the state.

“The Virginia Association of Commonwealths Attorneys opposes this bill basically on the principle that we don’t believe the legislature should be centralizing local criminal justice,” said Derek Davis, the commonwealth’s attorney in Surry County, speaking on behalf of the group before the Senate’s Judiciary Committee.

In a last-ditch effort to save the bill, its Senate patron, Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, narrowed the bill to only apply to child sex offenses, arguing that the attorney general’s office already has the power to enforce child pornography laws and internet crimes.

