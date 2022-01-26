UVA Health experiencing record number of COVID-19 patients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Medical Center is seeing the highest number of COVID-19 patients than ever before.

According to a UVA Health doctor, one-in-six patients admitted to the hospital have COVID-19 as part of their admission diagnosis.

“This morning, 32 patients in the ICU with COVID and 117 total COVID patients are in the hospital, so those are pretty big numbers,” Critical Care Specialist Dr. Kyle Enfield said Wednesday, January 26.

Enfield says a lot of these COVID-19 patients are either unvaccinated or not boosted.

“We have had some patients that have been both vaccinated and boosted. The difference for those patients is that they have other underlying medical conditions,” the doctor said.

Many of these patients who are not boosted at UVA Health have a range of symptoms: “They’re going to have respiratory symptoms, predominantly shortness of breath, runny nose, cough, fever and malaise, and that’s what we see in our unvaccinated population, as well,” Enfield said.

Enfield says the UVA Health planned for 120 to 130 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.

“This morning, we started with 117, so you can look at that gap. That gap is small, but definitely there and it just means that we have to monitor and change if necessary,” Enfield said.

Enfield believes the highly transmissible omicron variant is the culprit at play.

“We do feel a lot of strain and we’d like to see those numbers go down. Not up. We’re in this for the long haul. We are here for our community, but we do need them to do their part and help us out now,” Enfield said.

