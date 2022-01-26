Healthcare Pros
Senators Warner, Kaine respond to retirement of Supreme Court justice

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, DC, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s US senators, both Democrats, issued statements Wednesday following the announcement that Supreme Court justice Stephen Breyer is retiring.

Breyer was appointed to the bench by Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1994 and will be replaced by Democratic President Joe Biden.

Statement of US Senator Mark Warner:

“I am very grateful to Associate Justice Stephen Breyer for his nearly 30 years of service on the Supreme Court. With a distinguished career rooted in public service, Associate Justice Breyer stands as a model for young people all across America who seek to strengthen democracy. I trust that President Biden will carefully select a nominee to replace Associate Justice Breyer, and I look forward to closely reviewing the nominee’s qualifications and experience.”

Statement of US Senator Tim Kaine:

“Justice Breyer has served admirably on this nation’s highest court for more than 27 years, and he will leave a lasting legacy of fairness and justice. I look forward to working with my colleagues and with President Biden to confirm a qualified nominee to succeed Justice Breyer. It is critical that any Supreme Court Justice meets fundamental tests of honesty, integrity, and expertise.”

